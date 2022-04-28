Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,767,194 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

