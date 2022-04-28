Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

