Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce $603.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.42 million and the lowest is $573.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

