Zacks: Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on NEX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $10.43 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.