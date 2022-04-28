Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post $118.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.47 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $97.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.