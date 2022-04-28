Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,910,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 835,685 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 22.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

