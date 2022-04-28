Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of KMT opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

