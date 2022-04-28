Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.57. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

