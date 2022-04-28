Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

