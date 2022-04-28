Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.63 EPS

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $259.64 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.33 and a 200 day moving average of $313.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

