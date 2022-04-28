Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.33. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

