Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.33. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.