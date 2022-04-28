Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

