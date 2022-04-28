Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

