Zacks: Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will post $76.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the highest is $76.90 million. Culp posted sales of $79.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $314.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $314.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $324.36 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $325.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Culp by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.