Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post $47.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.98 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $191.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $194.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.25 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $209.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.