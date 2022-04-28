Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 560,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 513,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

