Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will post sales of $573.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.31 million and the highest is $574.50 million. TTEC posted sales of $539.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TTEC by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TTEC by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

