Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to Sell

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($43.22) to GBX 3,724 ($47.46) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

