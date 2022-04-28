Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
