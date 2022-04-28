Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Strong Sell

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $956,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

