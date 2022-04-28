Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Sell

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

WKME traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,999. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $308,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

