Zacks Investment Research Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Sell

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,909,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,139,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

