Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Sell

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

