Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

MDGL stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

