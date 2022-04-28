Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Sell

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 893,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 857,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.