Zacks Investment Research Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Sell

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Oddo Bhf cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($16.82) to GBX 1,270 ($16.19) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $764.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.09. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,180. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 53.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $6,524,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

