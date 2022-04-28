Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Hold

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

PRDO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,489 shares of company stock worth $875,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

