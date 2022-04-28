Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 139.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.13 ($93.69).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €36.38 ($39.12) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.54 and its 200-day moving average is €64.42.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

