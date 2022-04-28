Zenvia (ZENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zenvia stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zenvia by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,721,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zenvia by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

