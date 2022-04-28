Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Padraic L. Spence Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

