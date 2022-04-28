Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Shares of Z stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

