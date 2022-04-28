Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,419,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

