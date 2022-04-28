ZimVie (ZIMV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIMV. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

