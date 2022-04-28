Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 265.2% in April

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

