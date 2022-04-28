Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

ZION opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

