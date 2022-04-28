Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

