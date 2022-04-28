Zoetis (ZTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.090-$5.190 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.09-$5.19 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.79 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.