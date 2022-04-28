Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

