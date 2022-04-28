ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
About ZOZO (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZOZO (SRTTY)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.