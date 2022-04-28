ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

