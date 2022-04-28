Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,061.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.