Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

