$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,682 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -783.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

