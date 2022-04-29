-$0.03 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Several brokerages have commented on SA. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

