-$0.03 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.
Several brokerages have commented on SA. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE:SA opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.22.
About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.