$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Joint reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Joint by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Joint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Joint by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

