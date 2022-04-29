$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. ironSource has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

