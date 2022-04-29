-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.54.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $118.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.88. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.37.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.