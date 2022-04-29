$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

