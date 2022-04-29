$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Franchise Group reported sales of $621.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.