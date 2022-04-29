$1.33 EPS Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Vale reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vale.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

VALE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.