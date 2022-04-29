1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.
NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.37 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
