1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.37 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

